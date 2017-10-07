Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,389 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) opened at 46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $48.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

