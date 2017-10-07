Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Donaldson and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Donaldson (NYSE DCI) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 222,272 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Donaldson by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,399,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Donaldson by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 361,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

