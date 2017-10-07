Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their buy rating on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 392 ($5.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec started coverage on Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 271 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Domino's Pizza Group PLC. to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.31) to GBX 325 ($4.31) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza Group PLC. from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.85) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 338.09 ($4.48).

Domino's Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) opened at 312.30 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Group PLC. has a 1-year low of GBX 255.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 394.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.38. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.53 billion.

Domino's Pizza Group PLC. Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights for the Domino’s brand in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The Company’s segments are the UK, Ireland, Switzerland and international investments.

