Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Insider David A. Jacobs Sells 5,596 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider David A. Jacobs sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $493,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. 2,524,410 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,359,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,349,000 after acquiring an additional 691,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,309,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,904,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,886,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,135,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

