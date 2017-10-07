Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,181,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,965,000 after purchasing an additional 497,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,621,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,228,000 after purchasing an additional 359,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13,583.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,828,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,519,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,455,000 after purchasing an additional 555,020 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 14,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $5,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,419,000 shares of company stock worth $71,701,100 over the last three months. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE DLB) opened at 57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “dlb (” rating and set a $61.50 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

