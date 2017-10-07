Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,419,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,701,100. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE DLB) opened at 57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.50 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

