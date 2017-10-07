Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.01% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $86,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ FFBC) opened at 26.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.20. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other news, insider C Douglas Lefferson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,427.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 797 shares of company stock valued at $20,099 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

