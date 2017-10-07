Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.12 Million Stake in Timken Company (The) (TKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Timken Company (The) worth $85,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Timken Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Timken Company (The) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Timken Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) opened at 49.35 on Friday. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99.

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Timken Company (The) had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Timken Company (The)’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Timken Company will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Company (The) Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

