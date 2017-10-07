Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (DMTX) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup Inc. currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DMTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dimension Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Dimension Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.41 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dimension Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dimension Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dimension Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dimension Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) traded up 0.42% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 61,140 shares of the company were exchanged. Dimension Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company’s market capitalization is $150.31 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Dimension Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.21% and a negative return on equity of 98.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dimension Therapeutics will post ($2.10) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dimension Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 390,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimension Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimension Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Dimension Therapeutics Company Profile

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

