Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group comprises 0.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned 2.91% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 158,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) traded down 0.55% on Friday, hitting $213.00. 9,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.43. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $217.68. The firm has a market cap of $693.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $532,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients.

