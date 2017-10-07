DexCom’s (DXCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ DXCM) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 2,292,279 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.13 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. DexCom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $228,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $431,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,223 shares of company stock worth $2,285,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DexCom by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

