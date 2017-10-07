Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) PT Set at €22.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. HSBC Holdings plc set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG set a €20.75 ($24.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Independent Research GmbH set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.00 ($23.53).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR LHA) opened at 23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €11.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.21 and its 200-day moving average is €18.77. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €9.14 and a 1-year high of €24.69.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

