Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.81.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Descartes Systems Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group (DSG) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 70,918 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael Verhoeve sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.19, for a total value of C$974,415.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,316,915.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

