DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 3,205,156 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.43 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

