Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Denny’s Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ DENN) opened at 13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.60. Denny’s Corporation has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.25.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Corporation will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 5,111 shares of Denny’s Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $60,769.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,898.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s Corporation by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denny’s Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Denny’s Corporation by 939.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

