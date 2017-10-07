Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) traded up 1.47% on Friday, hitting $71.25. 440,615 shares of the stock traded hands. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.39. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

