DDR Corp. (DDR) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) from a neutral rating to an under perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DDR. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of DDR Corp. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of DDR Corp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of DDR Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of DDR Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of DDR Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.23.

Get DDR Corp. alerts:

Shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) traded down 3.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366,150 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.25 billion. DDR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). DDR Corp. had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. DDR Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DDR Corp. will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/ddr-corp-ddr-downgraded-by-boenning-scattergood.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. DDR Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -379.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in DDR Corp. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in DDR Corp. during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DDR Corp. during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in DDR Corp. during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in DDR Corp. during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About DDR Corp.

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.