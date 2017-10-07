Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dawson Geophysical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1936316935258 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) traded down 1.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,916 shares. The stock’s market cap is $104.38 million. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $30.47 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post ($1.70) EPS for the current year.

DWSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc, is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

