David Pendarvis Sells 6,364 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 6,364 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $489,646.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, David Pendarvis sold 6,364 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $491,364.44.
- On Thursday, August 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 6,364 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $458,844.40.
Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE RMD) opened at 77.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.77.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $556.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.68 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ResMed from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.9% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.
