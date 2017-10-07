DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

Media headlines about DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DASAN Zhone Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3115846593949 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) traded down 0.56% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,007 shares. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s market cap is $114.82 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/dasan-zhone-solutions-dzsi-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-04.html.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.