Daruma Capital Management LLC Has $58.33 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Daruma Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,585 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up approximately 3.5% of Daruma Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daruma Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of Omnicell worth $58,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 74.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 76.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. 150,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $1,990,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,377.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $801,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,202.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,791 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

