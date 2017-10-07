Danaher Corporation (DHR) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,317,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Danaher Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in Danaher Corporation by 4,291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 125,086 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher Corporation by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 131,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Danaher Corporation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 87.63 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

In related news, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $618,790.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,787.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $799,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,496 shares of company stock worth $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

