Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,614 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of TopBuild Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild Corp. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/dana-investment-advisors-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-topbuild-corp-bld.html.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TopBuild Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut TopBuild Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of TopBuild Corp. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) traded up 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 139,368 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.64.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. TopBuild Corp. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild Corp. news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $2,519,864.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,108.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.