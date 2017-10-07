Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,017,000 after purchasing an additional 239,358 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in McKesson Corporation in the first quarter worth $253,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation by 194.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation by 23.7% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK) traded down 1.58% on Friday, hitting $151.29. 2,666,323 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $114.53 and a one year high of $169.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.35). McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post $12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

In other news, CEO John H. Hammergren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $15,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Hammergren sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $15,235,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,391,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 952,066 shares of company stock valued at $145,736,987. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Vetr upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.27 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

