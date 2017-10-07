Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 153,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,260. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 832,542 shares of the stock traded hands. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

