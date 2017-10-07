D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $188,000 Position in Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONK) opened at 40.45 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.56 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media, communications and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America. The Company’s businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries SIRIUS XM and the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc, and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc SIRIUS XM broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.

