D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in Masonite International Corporation (DOOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Masonite International Corporation were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Masonite International Corporation by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Masonite International Corporation by 533.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International Corporation news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.81 per share, with a total value of $91,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $585,782.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Masonite International Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Masonite International Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Masonite International Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nomura set a $77.00 target price on Masonite International Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Masonite International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE DOOR) opened at 68.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. Masonite International Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. Masonite International Corporation had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Masonite International Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corporation will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International Corporation

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

