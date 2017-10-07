D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,910,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,291,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,242,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,484,000 after purchasing an additional 405,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 47.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,054,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sysco Corporation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,745,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,405,000 after purchasing an additional 733,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sysco Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Sysco Corporation news, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $902,018.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,141,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,829,988 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) opened at 54.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

