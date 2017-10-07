CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 9,082.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,929,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,861,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,668.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,734,000 after acquiring an additional 819,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 716,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 429,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne Inc alerts:

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ CONE) opened at 60.66 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.71 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -541.92%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $111,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/cyrusone-inc-cone-holdings-raised-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.