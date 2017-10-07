CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) Given “Buy” Rating at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co restated their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CyberOptics Corporation from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 129,759 shares. CyberOptics Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. CyberOptics Corporation had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Corporation will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Corporation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in CyberOptics Corporation by 17,857.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Corporation by 96.5% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 5,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets.

