CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health Corporation in a research note issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.45. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. CVS Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. WARNING: “CVS Health Corporation to Post FY2018 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (CVS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/cvs-health-corporation-to-post-fy2018-earnings-of-6-40-per-share-leerink-swann-forecasts-cvs.html.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE CVS) opened at 76.92 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $20,032,330.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859,112.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 90,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $7,186,155.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,820.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,625 shares of company stock worth $58,318,431. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.