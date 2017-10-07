CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 279,230 shares during the quarter. CVS Health Corporation comprises 1.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.22% of CVS Health Corporation worth $177,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 90,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $7,186,155.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,820.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 85,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $7,128,673.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,802.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,625 shares of company stock valued at $58,318,431. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) opened at 76.92 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. CVS Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/cvs-health-corporation-cvs-stake-lowered-by-first-manhattan-co.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.97 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on CVS Health Corporation from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CVS Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.