CVR Energy (CVI) vs. Delek US Holdings (DK) Head to Head Survey

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) and Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Energy has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek US Holdings has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of CVR Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Delek US Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. 82.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Delek US Holdings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Energy and Delek US Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy 0.44% 2.10% 0.88% Delek US Holdings -3.15% -4.60% -1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Energy and Delek US Holdings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $5.54 billion 0.43 $313.00 million $0.28 98.11 Delek US Holdings $4.58 billion 0.46 $55.10 million ($2.32) -11.26

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Delek US Holdings. Delek US Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Delek US Holdings pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CVR Energy pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek US Holdings pays out -25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CVR Energy and Delek US Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delek US Holdings 0 7 4 0 2.36

CVR Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.04%. Delek US Holdings has a consensus target price of $28.89, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Delek US Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delek US Holdings is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Summary

CVR Energy beats Delek US Holdings on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). The Company’s Refining Partnership is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels. Its Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea and ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The petroleum business consists of a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

About Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The Logistics segment gathers, transports and stores crude oil, as well as markets, distributes transports and stores refined production in the southeast United States and West Texas. Its asphalt operations consist of 14 owned or operated asphalt terminals serving markets from Tennessee to the west coast. Its Renewables segment consists of plants in Texas and Arkansas that produce biodiesel fuel. The Company’s convenience store retail business operates approximately 300 convenience stores.

