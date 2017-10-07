Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,835 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China Holdings were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings by 4,190.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,170,000 after buying an additional 20,724,885 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings by 879.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,346,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,949,000 after buying an additional 3,004,600 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings by 217.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,644,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,280,000 after buying an additional 1,812,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings by 62.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,167,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,318,000 after buying an additional 1,605,418 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings in the second quarter valued at $61,508,000.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Yum China Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Yum China Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.72 to $36.61 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) traded up 2.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,022,839 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Yum China Holdings had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Yum China Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Holdings declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $836,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yum China Holdings Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

