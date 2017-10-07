Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 100,182 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 166.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,137,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,254,000 after buying an additional 969,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,483,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,615,000 after buying an additional 1,256,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,221,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,150,000 after buying an additional 6,692,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,973,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,569,000 after buying an additional 654,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,456,000 after buying an additional 970,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $1,202,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $10,036,417.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,739,301.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE MS) traded up 0.26% on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159,442 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $30.96 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. HSBC Holdings plc set a $54.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.98.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

