Crown Crafts (CRWS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crown Crafts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.5436713464642 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Crown Crafts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Crown Crafts in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Crafts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Get Crown Crafts Inc. alerts:

Shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ CRWS) traded up 1.55% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 9,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Analysts forecast that Crown Crafts will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,151 shares in the company, valued at $719,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Crown Crafts (CRWS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/crown-crafts-crws-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-18.html.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc, Hamco, Inc and Carousel Designs, LLC, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.