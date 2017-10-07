Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHBH) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) remained flat at $47.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns all of the outstanding shares of The Croghan Colonial Bank (Bank). The Bank offers a diverse range of commercial and retail banking services through its over 17 banking centers located in Bellevue, Clyde, Curtice, Fremont, Green Springs, Monroeville, Norwalk, Oak Harbor, Oregon, Port Clinton, and Tiffin Ohio, as well as one Loan Production office located in Maumee Ohio.

