Critical Review: Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) vs. The Competition

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) is one of 28 public companies in the “Steel” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cliffs Natural Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cliffs Natural Resources has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cliffs Natural Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Cliffs Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cliffs Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cliffs Natural Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cliffs Natural Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13 Cliffs Natural Resources Competitors 289 834 944 29 2.34

Cliffs Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. As a group, “Steel” companies have a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Cliffs Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cliffs Natural Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cliffs Natural Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cliffs Natural Resources $2.34 billion $480.50 million 32.27 Cliffs Natural Resources Competitors $7.78 billion $1.01 billion 35.33

Cliffs Natural Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cliffs Natural Resources. Cliffs Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cliffs Natural Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cliffs Natural Resources 2.44% -13.83% 7.41% Cliffs Natural Resources Competitors -1,550.91% 3.59% 2.20%

Summary

Cliffs Natural Resources peers beat Cliffs Natural Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cliffs Natural Resources

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, formerly Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S. Iron Ore to integrated steel companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its Asia Pacific Iron Ore operations are located in Western Australia and consist of its Koolyanobbing operation. The Koolyanobbing operations serve the Asian iron ore markets with direct-shipped fines and lump ore. In addition, the Company operates an iron ore mining complex in Western Australia. In the United States, the Company owned four operational iron ore mines and one indefinitely idled mine.

