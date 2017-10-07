CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NPV(POST REV SPLIT) (COTQF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NPV(POST REV SPLIT) (NASDAQ:COTQF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NPV(POST REV SPLIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NP (NASDAQ:COTQF) opened at 0.8511 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. CRITICAL OUTCOME T COM NP has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.79 million.

Critical Outcome Technologies Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys proprietary artificial intelligence platform, CHEMSAS, utilizes a series of predictive computer models to identify compounds from disease specific drug discovery through chemical optimization and preclinical testing.

