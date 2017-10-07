Critical Contrast: Nelnet (NNI) and Information Services Group (III)

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nelnet has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nelnet and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nelnet currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.95%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Nelnet.

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Information Services Group does not pay a dividend. Nelnet pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Nelnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nelnet and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $861.56 million 2.44 $255.88 million $6.16 8.22 Information Services Group $240.81 million 0.75 $13.26 million ($0.22) -19.07

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services Group. Information Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 20.19% 9.65% 0.75% Information Services Group -3.46% -10.15% -2.66%

Summary

Nelnet beats Information Services Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc. focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Company earns fee-based revenue through its Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing, and Communications operating segments. In addition, the Company earns interest income on its student loan portfolio in its Asset Generation and Management operating segment. Corporate and Other Activities include real estate and other investments. The Company, through Allo Communications LLC, is engaged in the sale of advanced telecommunication services, including Internet, broadband, telephone, and television services.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning. It offers service lines, including research, consulting, managed services, network carrier services, robotic process automation (RPA), outsourcing advisory and provider services. It specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management, and technology research and analysis.

