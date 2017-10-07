Critical Comparison: Tennant (TNC) vs. The Competition

Tennant (NYSE: TNC) is one of 18 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tennant to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tennant Company alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tennant and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tennant Competitors 44 290 286 7 2.41

Tennant presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Tennant’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tennant has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Tennant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tennant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tennant has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tennant’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tennant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant 2.32% 15.39% 7.19% Tennant Competitors -24.03% 10.43% 4.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tennant and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant $873.73 million $91.45 million 59.96 Tennant Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 49.12

Tennant has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Tennant is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tennant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tennant pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tennant has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Summary

Tennant rivals beat Tennant on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions. Its products are used in various types of environments, including retail establishments, distribution centers, factories and warehouses, public venues such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets. The Company markets and sells its products under various brands: Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, Orbio IPC, IPC Foma, IPC Eagle, IPC Gansow, ICA, Vaclensa, Portotecnica, Sirio and Soteco, Ready System, Euromop, and Pulex.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.