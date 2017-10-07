Critical Comparison: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) & Andeavor (ANDV)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) and Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Andeavor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0 0 0 0 N/A Andeavor 0 2 2 0 2.50

Andeavor has a consensus target price of $114.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Andeavor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Andeavor is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels Corp..

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Andeavor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 7.24% 5.14% 2.98% Andeavor 1.11% 2.23% 1.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Andeavor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $369.36 million 0.99 $18.21 million $0.15 16.20 Andeavor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Andeavor.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. beats Andeavor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations. The Company designs, builds, operates and maintains fueling stations; manufactures, sells and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG stations and LNG stations; offers assessment, design and modification solutions to provide operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets, and transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users having no direct access to natural gas pipelines, among others.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets. The TLLP segment comprises Tesoro Logistics LP’s (TLLP) assets and operations, and includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) processing assets, and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation. The marketing segment sells transportation fuels through branded and unbranded channels.

