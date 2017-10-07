Critical Analysis: Rogers Corporation (ROG) & Texas Instruments (TXN)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Rogers Corporation does not pay a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Rogers Corporation has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Corporation and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 10.21% 13.28% 8.52% Texas Instruments 28.68% 36.52% 23.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rogers Corporation and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation $743.51 million 3.35 $163.66 million $4.13 33.16 Texas Instruments $14.18 billion 6.38 $6.28 billion $3.96 23.07

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers Corporation. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rogers Corporation and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 5 0 3.00 Texas Instruments 1 14 12 0 2.41

Rogers Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $135.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.94%. Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $85.96, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Rogers Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers Corporation is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Rogers Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rogers Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Rogers Corporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense. The EMS segment manufactures and sells elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, construction and printing applications. The PES segment manufactures and sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its other business consists of elastomeric components.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries. The Company’s Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA). HVAL products support applications, such as automotive safety devices, touchscreen controllers, low-voltage motor drivers and integrated motor controllers. The Company’s Embedded Processing segment’s product line includes Processor, Microcontrollers and Connectivity. Processor products include digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data.

