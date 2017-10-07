Critical Analysis: NeuroDerm (NDRM) & Its Peers

NeuroDerm (NASDAQ: NDRM) is one of 294 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NeuroDerm to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NeuroDerm Ltd. alerts:

This table compares NeuroDerm and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroDerm N/A -$49.04 million -19.65 NeuroDerm Competitors $473.33 million $171.79 million -7.05

NeuroDerm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroDerm. NeuroDerm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroDerm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroDerm N/A -38.82% -36.88% NeuroDerm Competitors -5,449.29% -414.50% -40.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of NeuroDerm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroDerm has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroDerm’s peers have a beta of 6.61, indicating that their average share price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroDerm and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroDerm 0 3 5 0 2.63 NeuroDerm Competitors 728 3173 11796 264 2.73

NeuroDerm presently has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.88%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 28.68%. Given NeuroDerm’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroDerm has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NeuroDerm peers beat NeuroDerm on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeuroDerm

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages. Its liquid LD/CD and apomorphine formulations include ND0612H, ND0612L and ND0701. It is developing ND0612H for the treatment of patients suffering from severe Parkinson’s disease. It is developing ND0612L for the treatment of patients at the moderate stage of Parkinson’s disease that can no longer control motor complications with oral levodopa. It has also designed ND0701, which is an apomorphine-based product. ND0701 is for patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease, may be used mostly by patients suffering from high motor fluctuations and not responding well to LD/CD.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroDerm Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroDerm Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.