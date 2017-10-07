Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Insider Tamara Macdonald Sells 9,053 Shares

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) insider Tamara Macdonald sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$89,624.70.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE CPG) traded down 4.06% on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,685 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.29 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$21.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$18.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$18.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.56.

Crescent Point Energy Corp Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

