Covestro AG (1COV) Given a €64.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.07 ($87.14).
Shares of Covestro AG (1COV) traded down 0.661% on Friday, reaching €71.493. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of €14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.844. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €50.70 and a 52 week high of €76.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.54 and a 200-day moving average of €67.95.
About Covestro AG
Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.
