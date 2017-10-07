Covestro AG (1COV) Given a €64.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Covestro AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro AG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.07 ($87.14).

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV) traded down 0.661% on Friday, reaching €71.493. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of €14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.844. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €50.70 and a 52 week high of €76.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.54 and a 200-day moving average of €67.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/covestro-ag-1cov-given-a-64-00-price-target-at-bnp-paribas.html.

About Covestro AG

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.