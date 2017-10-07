Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 66,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $513.68 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $125,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $227,332.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 97,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

