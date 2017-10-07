Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,371 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,775,000 after purchasing an additional 201,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,745,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,543,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 310,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,948,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,667,733.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cowen and Company set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded up 0.02% on Friday, reaching $133.22. 2,469,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.32 and a 52 week high of $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

