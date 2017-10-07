Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $168.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.11 to $167.11 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.39.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) traded down 5.97% on Friday, reaching $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,001,179 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 21,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,855 call options.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

