Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Costco Wholesale Corporation worth $73,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 157.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $183.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the average daily volume of 5,855 call options.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $182.22 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

